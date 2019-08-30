Funeral services are pending for Tina M. Singleton, 53, a resident of Morgan City who died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Brookhaven, Mississippi.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Tina M. Singleton, 53, a resident of Morgan City who died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Brookhaven, Mississippi.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.