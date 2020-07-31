Tina Bowie Marks

A Worship service celebrating the life of Tina Marie Bowie Marks, 54, will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St. in New Iberia,. Pastor Allen Randle Sr. will officiate the service. Pastor Richard Archangel will be the Eulogist. The family requests masks be worn.
Her earthly resting place will be at Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Visitation will commence at 11 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Tina was born on Friday, January 14, 1966, to Doris Lively Bowie and the late John Bowie Sr. in Lafayette, the eldest of five children. Tina graduated from Franklin Senior High School, Class of ’84. It was also during her school days where she met and her life’s soulmate, William Marks, whom she eventually married. After dating for six years, they were married in 1986 and they were blessed with a daughter. Tina was an Administrative Secretary for the Iberia Parish School Board, beginning at Freshmen High and was later transferred and was currently at Westgate High School.
Tina confessed a hope in Jesus Christ many years ago. She and her family were faithful members of Believer’s Worship Center, Pastors Jeffery and Sandra Archangel. She worked untiringly in different ministries. Tina was anointed with the gift of “creativity.
In addition to her dad, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law David Marks Sr.and; her grandparents, Freddie and Evelyn Joseph Sr. and Isaac and Lessie Bowie Sr.
Just before the setting of the sun, on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lafayette, our great and sovereign God whom she loved, worshipped and served, transitioned Tina to a land where rest is eternal. Even though we are burdened in this season, we are comforted by Ecclesiastes 3:11 — “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart, yet no one can fathom what God has done from the beginning to the end.” Just in case you didn’t know, her death is precious in God’s sight.
Tina leaves embracing the hearts and memory of her loving husband of 34 years, William Paul “Pokey” Marks of New Iberia; her cherished daughter, Dionnedrque Marks; her two adorning grandchildren, Kennedi Gilliam and Kenze Marks, both of New Iberia; her caring mother, Doris Lively of New Iberia; her four siblings with whom she had a special bond, Wanda Bowie, Shenika (Paul) Phillips, John (Kedra) Bowie Jr., all of New Iberia and Gregory Kim) Bowie Sr. of San Antonio, Texas; her mother-in-law Berdia Archangel Lockett of Jeanerette; her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. “Gone too soon”
Personall condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at carneyfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette.