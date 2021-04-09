Timothy Lamar Lockett

Timothy Lamar “Smooth/Big Tim” Lockett Sr., 51, a native of Four Corners and resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Lafayette.
A public viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin, LA.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A private service will be held. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 1 p. m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Timothy Sr. will be laid to rest in the Macedonia Church Cemetery in Ashton.
Memories of Timothy Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his companion Hollie Colbert of Jeanerette; children Timothy Lockett Jr. of Los Angeles, California, and Ta’neice Lockett of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tamon Lockett of Baldwin, Tyrrell Lockett, Ty’Yanna Lockett, Anya Colbert and Tray’vion Lockett all of Jeanerette; one he helped to rear like one of his own, Shatira Colbert; father, Calvin Paul Lockett (Charlene) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren; brothers, Kevin Lockett (Mameka) of New Iberia, William Anthony Venable of Los Angeles California, Anthony Taylor (Tereas) of San Antonio, Texas, and Kevin Taylor (Monica) of Houston, Texas: sisters, Aynjellia Venable of Los Angeles, California, Linell Jolivette Lockett of New Iberia, and Tiffany Taylor Dickerson (Patrick), Patricia Taylor, Latasha Taylor, Crystal Taylor and Yvonne Taylor, all of Houston, Texas; seven aunts; four uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Timothy Sr. was preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.
