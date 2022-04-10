A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia for Timothy John Onellion, 69, who passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence in New Iberia.
Tim was born, on June 27, 1952, fifteen minutes before his younger twin brother Patrick, something he reminded Patrick of quite often, and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was a 1972 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and studied Political Science at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. His early employment was with Whitney Bank doing data input and serving as a courier. Later, he worked in the oil industry catering business before retirement.
Tim led a quiet, simple life, driven primarily by his heart rather than his needs or wants. Time after time, Tim helped others in need because his heart demanded it. Everyone should have such a heart and his presence at the gates of Heaven should be the envy of us all.
Tim is survived by his sister Mary Onellion Seale; his twin brother Patrick Onellion and Patrick’s wife, Debbie Sonnier Onellion, all of New Iberia; his sisters-in-law Brenda Couvillier Onellion of Lake Arthur and Mabel Schimpf Onellion of New Iberia; and a ton of nieces and nephews scattered all about the nation.
Tim was preceded in death by this parents Sully Arnes Onellion and Mary Carstens Onellion; his brothers Charlie, Phillip, Sully “Mickey” Arnes Onellion Jr., Franklin “Dubby” and Larry; his sister Paula Hicks Onellion; his sisters-in-law Janie Mizes Onellion, Barbara Broussard Onellion and Suzanne Matter Onellion; and his brother-in-law Ted Seale.
We wish to extend a special thank you to our longtime family friend Buddy Johnson for the unselfish assistance he provided to Tim these past few months. Buddy, much like Tim, has a heart of gold.