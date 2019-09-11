COTEAU — Funeral services will be conducted for Timothy James Maturin Sr., age 50, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Harrington will officiate.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until service time.
A native and resident of Coteau, Mr. Maturin passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Born on April 5, 1969, to the late Johnny and Gloria Maturin, Timothy was one of six children. He began working in the oilfield at the age of 16 and spent the rest of his career working at various jobs in that industry. Timothy even owned and operated Tim’s Oil Field Consulting. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Timothy, better known as “Zick” was an avid outdoorsmen and loved every moment spent outside. He could usually be found hunting in Mississippi, fishing in Delcambre or camping with friends and family. Timothy was a big sports fan, especially when it came to LSU and the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather first and foremost and cherished every moment spent with family. Timothy will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Arlean Bonin Maturin; children Tiffany Maturin Castillo and husband, Rishawn Sr., Amber Maturin and partner Rocky Bourque, Timothy Maturin Jr. and Joshua Maturin; son-in-law Eric Viator; siblings Shane Maturin and wife Carla, Chance Maturin and wife Bridgette. Christopher “Coty” Maturin and wife Cheramie, Mark Maturin and wife Tisa and Ashley Maturin; grandchildren Rilynn Castillo, Rishawn Jr. “R.J”, Rhemi Castillo, Brody Maturin, Brea Maturin, Rifle Bourque, Landin Bourque, Tyler Bourque and Leah Ardoin; godchildren Caydence Maturin, Cannon Maturin, Cain Hyde, Mckenzie Theriot, Kristi Theriot and Gracie Maturin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Gloria Maturin; grandparents Jules and Elain Maturin; grandparents Alizia and Wilson Maturin; aunt Cheryl David; cousin Coby Maturin; and uncles Alton Maturin, Keith Maturin and Ulysses Maturin.
Pallbearers will be Josh Maturin, Timothy Maturin Jr., Rishawn Castillo, Coty Maturin, Chance Maturin, Rocky Bourque, Shane Maturin and Mark Maturin.
Honorary Pallbearers will Rishawn Castillo Jr., Rifle Bourque, Rhemi Castillo, Brody Maturin, Cannon Maturin, Caine Hyde, Eric Viator, Landin Bourque, Tyler Bourque and Dave Myers.
The family would like to extend thanks to all of Timothy’s friends, family and oilfield family who have been there throughout his life. And special thanks to the Bergeron family for their love and support throughout everything.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.