Timothy Alvin Delahoussaye Jr.

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Timothy “Bunny” Alvin Delahoussaye Jr. at 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native and resident of Grand Marais, he passed away at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Tim’s life was all about spending time with family and friends. Traveling, barbecuing and going to the casino were pastimes that he loved to do. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory four sisters, Andrella Dozier (Frank Sr.), Shelia Delahoussaye and Rebecca Delahoussaye, all of Grand Marais and Rachel Sonnier (Phil III) of Lafayette; one godchild, Bradford Dozier of Houston, Texas; his godfather Daniel Olivier of Grand Marais; and also aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Alvin Delahoussaye Sr. and Nora Olivier Delahoussaye; maternal grandparents, Climence Delahoussaye and Hilda Delahoussaye Boutte; and paternal grandparents, Joseph Relic Olivier and Elvania Olivier.
Active pallbearers are Frank Dozier Jr., Lamont Dozier, Brooks Dozier, Brad Dozier, Raylon Delahoussaye and Phil Sonnier III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Branson Delahoussaye, Frank Dozier Sr., Terry Olivier, Laymond Ledet, Floyd Olivier, Al Thompson, Joey Verdun, David Boutte, Edward Provost, Lawrence Olivier, Joe Harry Olivier, Glenn Olivier Sr., Phillip Delahoussaye Jr., Daniel Olivier and Blaine Collins.
The family extends a heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Lafayette Orthopedic, Deacon Art and a special heartfelt gratitude to Fr. Guillory of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.