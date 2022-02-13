Tildon John Crochet

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Tildon John “Cro” Crochet, 81, who passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by Deacon Durk Viator on Tuesday.
A resident of New Iberia, Tildon John “Cro” Crochet was born in Loreauville on April 6, 1940, to the late Adonis and Mae Blanchard Crochet.
He worked as a parts salesman at Musson Patout and Arceneaux Ford. He was a former member of the Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting and was a charter member of Cajun Creole Hunting Club. He will be deeply missed.
Cro is survived by three brothers, Malcolm Crochet (Pamela), Paul Garland Crochet and Russell Antoine Crochet all of New Iberia; two sisters, Stephanie Crochet Touchet of St. Martinville and Gertrude Ann Romero (Paul J. ) of New Iberia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice Crochet and Rosie Mae Crochet; and a brother Joseph Crochet.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Romero, Robert Touchet, David Crochet, Paul Garland Crochet, Malcolm Crochet and Jason Thibodeaux.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
