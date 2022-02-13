A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia in New Iberia for Tiffany Ann Bourg, 45, who passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coteau Holmes.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Tuesday and continue at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
A native of New Iberia, Tiffany was born on August 31, 1976. She enjoyed going for a ride, getting dressed up, eating and listening to music. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her father Leo Bourg (Lena) of St. Martinville; her mother Mitzi Pichoff of New Iberia; brothers Jonathan Bourg of New Iberia, Billy Porterfield (Anna) of Jennings and Micah Porterfield (April) of Lafayette; uncles Ron Durand (Cheryl) of New Iberia, Gene Durand (Monica) of Houston, Texas, David G. Durand (Brenda) of New Iberia and Raymond Durand (partner in life Matt Brown) of Brookfield, Connecticut; sisters Kristi Henson of St. Martinville and Elizabeth Porterfield of St. Martinville; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ludwill and Emeritte Sedotal Bourg and Lawrence J. and Iris Dieudonne Durand; uncles Pat Durand, Michael Durand, Sonny Bourg and Chris Bourg; and a great-uncle Al Dieudonne.
Pallbearers include David Durand, Patrick Durand Jr., Billy Porterfield, Micah Porterfield, Zachary Favaloro and Lucas Favaloro.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jonathan Bourg.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Arc of Acadiana, especially Ms. Bonnie Louis, NatashaKately, Alicia Mitchell, Kavisha Augustine and Stephanie LeBlanc and to the ICU Nurses at Iberia Medical Center.