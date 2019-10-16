Memorial services for Mr. Thomas William Waisley, 68, will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia. Visitation will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service. Officiating will be Pastor David Denton.
Interment will be private and held at a later date.
Thomas passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Lafayette General Hospital. Thomas was born on June 26, 1951, in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. For twenty-six years, he was a math and science homebound teacher. After retirement, he volunteered as a math tutor for the past several years in the adult education program. One of his greatest joys was witnessing his students earn their G.E.Ds. He adored his wife, Danelle and made her laugh everyday. Thomas was a voracious reader, studied Spanish and solved math problems for fun. Thomas enjoyed cooking and hosted his Café Tomasio on Sundays at 4 p.m. He was an avid ULL and Saints Fan.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Danelle Crowson-Waisley; two children, Natalie Kingston and husband Brian Richard and Emily Kingston and partner Paul McCaige; mother-in-law Simmie Crowson; a sister, Sandra Waisley Dance and husband Simon Dance; a brother, Stan Waisley and wife Cati; a number of nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Cheryl Snoddy and husband, Russell and Janie Lamothe and husband, David; brother-in-Law George Crowson III and wife, Pam.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William and Muriel Mitchell Waisley; and father-in-law George Crowson Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mens’ Homeless Shelter or St. Francis Diner.
