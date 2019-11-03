A native of Delcambre and resident of New Iberia, Thomas “TW” Wayne LeBlanc, age 77, passed away on Thursday, October, 24, 2019 at Ochsners Medical Center in New Orleans.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Born on September 5, 1942, to the late Deus and Rosie Bourque LeBlanc, Thomas was one of two children. Better known as “TW” or just “Wayne” to family and friends, Thomas was a kind and caring soul who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved to fish, play golf and fire up the grill. Wayne especially enjoyed spending time with his family and playing pranks. A loving husband, uncle and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed to all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary VanBrocklin LeBlanc of New Iberia; brother Dan LeBlanc and wife Carle W. LeBlanc of New Iberia; sister-in-law Grace V. Broussard of New Iberia; special nieces Amy B. Wilson (Charles), Candy Broussard and Lori Broussard; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Deus and Rosie Bourque LeBlanc.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.