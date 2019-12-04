Thomas “Sunshine” Prados

LOREAUVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville for Thomas “Sunshine” James Prados, 69, who passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in St. Martinville.
Entombment will be at a later date.
A resident of St. Martinville and a former resident of New Iberia, Thomas James Prados was born in Loreauville on September 20, 1950 to the late Honore Prados and Lorraine Broussard Prados. He was owner and operator of Sunshine’s Heating and Cooling, and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Prados was very generous, and was always helping people. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
Thomas is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Melancon and husband Freddie of St. Martinville; grandchildren, Jayd Fontenot, Ty LeBlanc, Bailey LeBlanc, and Blaise Melancon; great-grandchild, Rosalie Fontenot; a sister, Diane Theriot; brothers, Gilman Prados, Wilbert Prados, Whitney “Opie” Prados, Robert Prados, and Kevin Prados; longtime companion, Betty Dalton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Juliette Melancon, Deidra Henderson, and Sidney Prados.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.