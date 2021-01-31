Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, for Thomas “Randy” Sargent who passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Interment will be private as requested by the family. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sargent family request that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Randy was born on September 15, 1951, in Lafayette. He was a 1969 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and named Mr. Athlete of the Year 1969. Randy loved golfing, music, playing and singing in bands and entertaining. He loved LSU and the New Orleans Saints. Randy was the owner of Sargent Repair Company in Gonzales.
Randy is survived by his long-time companion Tessie St. Pierre; two daughters Nicole Campbell and Leslie Sargent; one son Thomas Sargent Jr.; stepdaughters Erica Heagy and Gina Braud; stepson Tyler Heagy; and a host of grandchildren; brothers Michael Sargent (Carol), Don Sargent (Mauri), Mark Sargent (Louise) and Chris Sargent (Kristal); sister Peggy Sargent; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Georgia Sargent and nephews Jon and Jeff Sargent.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Heagy, Daren Braud, Logan McCoy, David Lasseigne, Don Sargent and Chris Sargent.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Holy Family Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia LA 70560.
