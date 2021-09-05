Thomas Leleux

Funeral Services will be held for Thomas W. Leleux on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Landry officiating the service. Entombment will follow at a later date.
The family requested visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at noon by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Thomas W. Leleux, 60, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 6:45 p.m., at his nephew’s residence in Ville Platte.
Thomas was born on June 6, 1961, to Holmer and Mary Jane Delcambre Leleux in Lafayette.
Thomas loved being a boat captain and working on the water. He loved to fish and hunt. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vanessa Tanner; daughter Katie Leleux; siblings Ricky “Duck” Leleux, Joseph Leleux, Louise Leleux and Jenny Istre; Godchildren Needron Bernard, Tyler Coulon and Taylor Coulon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky “Duck” Leleux, Joseph Leleux, Addie “Popeye” Solet, Kendrick Solet, Quincy Rener, Shaun Eskind, Needron Bernard and Tyler Coulon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Holmer and Mary Jane Delcambre Leleux and his son London Estay.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.