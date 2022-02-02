ST. MARTINVILLE — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Thomas K. “Dickie” Bulliard, 90, who passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at St. Martin Hospital. Rev. Jason Vidrine will officiate at the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday by the Men’s Rosary Group of New Iberia.
Thomas, known to many as “Dickie,” was born August 23, 1931, in St. Martinville. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps until 1954.
His favorite activities were golfing, fishing and duck hunting. He and his wife Betty traveled to many places in his lifetime, including Italy, France and Scotland. In his spare time, Dickie enjoyed watching Jeopardy, having coffee with friends and cooking delicious meals for his family. He was an excellent cook. He always had a good joke up his sleeve and he loved telling stories of his past. Dickie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Bulliard; sons Tom Bulliard (Gisele), Donnie Bulliard, Douglas Bulliard (Rhonda) and Richard Bulliard; grandchildren Anthony Bulliard, Angele Bulliard, Seth Bulliard (Darcee), Morgan Bulliard, Luke Bulliard, Holden Bulliard, Christian Bulliard and Reese Bulliard; and brother George Bulliard (Yvonne).
He was preceded in death by his son David Knight Bulliard; and his parents Tom and Mildred Knight Bulliard.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Bulliard, Seth Bulliard, Luke Bulliard, Holden Bulliard, Christian Bulliard and Jim Bulliard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bulliard, Lowell Collins, Kempton Collins, Reed Collins, Brian David and Greg David.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 337-332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
