A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Thomas Allen Cestia, 2, who passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Private interment will be at a later date. Rev. David Denton will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary led by Gregory Keith Landry will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
An adventurous two-year-old who lived life to the fullest, Thomas was born on Jan. 18, 2019, in Lafayette. He loved wrestling with his brother, making “coffee” and the movie “Toy Story,” especially Buzz and Woody. Thomas was loved by everyone.
Survivors include his parents, Tyler and Pamela Bryant Cestia; brother John Michael Cestia; grandparents, Harry “Bud” and Sheila Cestia and Krisan Bryant; great-grandmother, Elsie Bryant; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his “Gigi,” Sandy “Gigi” Viator.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Bryant; and great-grandparents, James Bryant, Richard P. Moore, Sue Moore McGraw, Ralph Hebert, Olga Hebert, Burton Cestia Sr. and Lily Jane Cestia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia, P.O. 9657, New Iberia, LA 70562 or to Sarah’s Laughter, 4917 South Sherwood Forest Blvd., Second Floor, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816.
To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.