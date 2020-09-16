Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia for Therin Joseph Turner Jr., infant son of Therin Joseph Turner Sr. and Ashley Nicole Collins, who was born and passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Lafayette.
Rev. William Blanda will officiate.
In addition to his parents, Therin is survived by his grandparents, Heather and Joseph Turner of New Iberia, and Trudy and Tracy Collins of Jeanerette; godmother, Destiny Meyers of New Iberia; godfather, Latavian Locks of New Iberia; his great grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a cousin, Lailyn Locks.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.