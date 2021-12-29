A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Therese Olmsted, 90, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Fr. Ed Degeyter to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Mary Therese Hanka Olmsted peacefully passed away at the age of 90 at home on December 23, 2021.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Curtis Anthony Hanka and Mary Alberta Borders Hanka, they migrated south. During WWII, Mr. Hanka worked on several defense construction jobs and finally ended up in Lake Charles. Ralph Olmsted then met the love of his life, Therese Hanka. They were married in 1949 and traveled around Louisiana on construction jobs finally settling down in New Iberia. Therese worked for Avon as a representative and then became a District Manager which allowed her to put her children through college. Therese and Ralph enjoyed traveling during their retirement.
Therese is survived by her husband Ralph Louis Olmsted; children Michael Olmsted and wife Charlene, Shelia Olmsted Guidry and husband Oren Alex Guidry and Dan Olmsted and wife Margie; three grandchildren, Stephen and Kevin Guidry and Jennifer Borowski; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Jessica, Erica, Evan, Liam and Kristany.
She is preceded in death by her youngest son John (Rusty) Olmsted; sisters Barbara Schinzing and Elnora Hanka; and her parents.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Acadian Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Olmsted’s honor to Acadian Hospice.