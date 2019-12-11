Therese Demet Alleman

A Celebration of Life will be conducted for Mrs. Cleus “Pete” Alleman, the former Therese Demet, age 86, at noon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 1100 Bank Avenue in New Iberia. Pastor Christopher Jeffus will officiate the service.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Baptist Church from 9 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.
A native of Vermilion Parish and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Alleman passed away peacefully at 10:21 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Alleman was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for the past 25 years. She enjoyed attending church and her Sunday School Class. She loved cooking for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy A. Guidry and Clyde, Connie A. Miller and Wayne, Janet A. Delahoussaye and JC “Boy” and Tina A. Verret and Victor, all of New Iberia; one son, Billy Joe Alleman of New Iberia; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Annie Romero and Richard of Abbeville and Velta Mae Touchet and Lovelace of Maurice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleus “Pete” Alleman; son Michael Alleman; parents, Aristille and Lydia Bourque Demet; three sisters, Mary Ann Demet, Velma Menard and Anna Velta Marceaux; and two brothers, Raoul Demet and John Demet.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Delahoussaye III, Justin Verret, Jerrell Alleman, Blake Miller, Nancy Guidry and Tina Verret.
Janet Delahoussaye, Connie Miller, Chrystal Dupont and her Sunday School class members will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70508 and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.