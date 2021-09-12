Theresa Viator

LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services were held for Mrs. Theresa “Sis” Judice Viator, 93, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment followed at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Loreauville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary was prayed in the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Viator passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at a Patterson Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Loreauville High School Class of 1946. She worked at New Iberia National Bank, B.F. Trappey’s and the Iberia Parish School Board. In 1984, she retired from the Iberia Parish School Board. She loved to travel and spent time with her family. She was a loving and caring person and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Viator Moore and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Viator; parents, Octave Judice Sr. and Theresa Dugas Judice; and siblings, Gustave N. Judice, Octave Judice Jr., Roland Judice, Louis P. Judice, Walter Judice, Gertrude Judice, Odette Judice and Lois Judice Lasseigne.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brad Judice, Justin Judice, Daniel Judice, Ben Guidry, Nicholas Romero and Tommy Lasseigne.
The family would like to thank Juanita Romero for her loving care for the last years of Theresa’s life.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Louisiana mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.