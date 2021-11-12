ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Theresa Valsin Etienne, 86, who passed away at New Iberia Manor-North on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Rev. Abelardo Gabriel SVD will officiate at the funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home in St. Martinville on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Theresa was born on January 15, 1935, in St. Martinville. Theresa was joined in Holy Matrimony with her husband James Etienne on January 17, 1959. They shared 38 wonderful years together until his death in 1997. They were not blessed with any children of their own but helped to raise and nurture her five younger siblings.
She was a lifelong parishioner of Notré Dame Catholic Church and was devout in her Catholic faith. She was a faithful member of the Associates of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (ASBS), a trusted leader of the Small Christian Community Prayer Group,and served proudly as an extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. Theresa was very passionate about visiting the sick and shut ins to offer them words of encouragement and Holy Communion. Theresa was employed at St. Martin Infirmary Hospital as a CNA for many years until her retirement.
She enjoyed watching baseball with her late husband, John, especially during the World Series. Traveling and hosting holiday gatherings always brought joy to her heart. She cherished her time spent with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her brothers Russell Valsin (Mary) of New Iberia, Octave Valsin of St. Martinville and Milton Joe Valsin (Evelyn) of Lafayette; sisters Dorothy Anthony and Betty Wiltz (Robert), both of St. Martinville; godchild Belinda Wiltz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Etienne; parents Eugene Valsin Sr. and Ophelia Mitchell Valsin; siblings Emily Raymond (John), Francis Valsin (Mary Ann), Eugene Valsin Jr. (Mae Belle), Modeste Phillip (Martin), Hazel Wiltz (John) and Anita Valsin; brother-in-law Clarence Anthony; and her fur baby Blackie.
Pallbearers will be Greg Valsin, Brad Wiltz, Tristan Layne, Tryston Layne, Darrell Anthony and Eldridge Etienne.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Valsin, Octave Valsin, Milton Valsin, Clyde Valsin, Stanley Valsin, Eugene Valsin III, Melvin Phillips, George Phillips and Robert Wiltz.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.