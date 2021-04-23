A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Miss Theresa St. Julian, 85, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Evans St. Julian (Geraldine) of Saint Martinville, Terry St. Julian (Deborah), Rickey St. Julian, Grady St. Julian (Della) and Donald St. Julian all of New Iberia; three daughters, Pamela St. Julian, Laverne St. Julian Vital (Bryant) and Rena Wiggins (Arnold) all of New Iberia; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Valerance and Philomene Pierre St. Julian; two sons, Randy St. Julian and Gerald St. Julian; three brothers, Clarence St. Julian, Clifton St. Julian and Junius St. Julian; and four sisters, Mary Olivia S. Wilson, Mary S. Antoine, Bertha S. Malbrough and Alice St. Julian.
Active pallbearers are Jordan Allen, Jodie Allen, Cameron Moore, Dannie Moore, DeMarcus St. Julian, Nathaniel St. Julian and Danaecus Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Evans St. Julian, Terry St. Julian, Rickey St. Julian, Grady St. Julian, Donald St. Julian, Arnold Williams and Bryant Vital.
