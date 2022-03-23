Theresa P. Patout
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, March 25, 2022, for Theresa Patout Patout, 94, who died Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Patout was born in Lydia on October 9, 1927, to the late Sebastian J. Patout and Myrtle Junca Patout. On September 6, 1947, Theresa Patout married Gerald Patout in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Patoutville.
Mrs. Patout was a graduate of New Iberia High School and attended Ursuline College in New Orleans as well as the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. She served as a Title 1 program math teacher, a literacy tutor, as well as volunteer for numerous organizations, while quietly supporting their causes.
She was a member of the Fortnightly Club, especially enjoying the camaraderie as well as insuring that her program met expectations and engaged her fellow members in further discussion. She took a very keen interest in her family business, M.A. Patout and Son, which truly enriched her understanding of family genealogy, local culture and history. She was proverbially, a daughter and staunch devotee of the Louisiana sugarcane industry. She shared with her family her love for being informed as well as gentle support for the underdog and those disadvantaged.
She is survived by her children Edwin of Lafayette, Gerald Jr. (Harry) of Sunset, Elmire (Steve) and Paul (Elaine) of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Courtney Brennan, Pat Brennan (Katy), Anne Riley Bonaventure (Brad) and Josh Patout; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Eugene Patout (Ann) and Mrs. Rene Patout (Violet); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald F. Patout Sr.; brothers Sebastian and Allen Patout; and sisters Elmire Norton, Clelie Dalton and Rita Angers.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Patout’s name can be made to the Appoline and Simeon Patout Foundation, 3512 J Patout Burns Road, Jeanerette, Louisiana 70544.
The family would like to thank Azalea Estates, Hospice of Acadiana and Maison Teche and their staffs for the care and concern provided. Also, thanks to her recent sitters Paula Drexler and Amy Nunez.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.