Theresa Olivier Villery

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Theresa O. Villery, 84, the former Theresa Alberta Olivier, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road, Lydia, LA 70569, with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant, officiating. Entombment will be in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear masks at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Theresa Alberta Villery was born on April 22, 1937, to the union of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph V. Olivier Sr. in Jeanerette. She made her home in Grand Marais. “Bert,” as she was known as by many, transitioned at 4:31 p.m. on Saturday February 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was a devout Catholic member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.
On June 26, 1965, she married her husband of 56 years, Richard Villery and to this union they had only one child.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Theresa G. Villery of Jeanerette; three sisters, Viola Boutte, Laura Olivier both of Patoutville and Mary Broussard of New Iberia; her best friend Karen Leblanc of Patoutville; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Villery; her parents Joseph V. Olivier Sr. and Theresa Olivier; four sisters, Louise Olivier, Lucy Labbe, Rita LeDee and Agnes Butler; four brothers, Lon Olivier, George Olivier, Joseph Olivier Jr. and Allen Olivier.
Active pallbearers are David Boutte, Paulton Olivier, Clarence Broussard, Peter Boutte, Paulfrey Jack Jr. and Quint Viltz.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky LeDee, George Olivier, Carl Olivier, Earl Viltz, Gerard Olivier and Donovan LeDee.