ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Theresa L. Latiolais, 95, who passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Rev. Keith Landry will officiate at the funeral Mass.
Theresa was employed with Evangeline Canning Factory for 10 years and Cajun Chef Products for 20 years.
Every person lucky enough to have known “Maw Maw” was made better because of it and even many who didn’t know her benefited from her love and goodness. She often said that, even though she never traveled much, there were little pieces of her scattered across the world, referring to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was right. And in this way, she made the world a better place, even for countless people who never met her. She was a role model of unconditional love. She will be missed dearly, but her life will be forever celebrated each time those who benefited from her love passes it on to another.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Boudreaux and husband Harold Sr. of New Iberia and Leona Montfort and companion A.J. Blanchard of St. Martinville; son Daniel Latiolais Jr. and wife Antoinette of Loreauville; her grandchildren Tina Montfort, William Montfort, Leah Montfort, Edwin Boudreaux (Erin), Chad Boudreaux (Danielle), Harold Boudreaux Jr. (fiancée, Lindsey Bertrand), Holly Broussard (Beau), Micky Latiolais (Susan) and Laila Broussard (Marcus); and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Felicia Belaire LeBlanc; husband, Daniel Latiolais Sr.; brothers Donna Dieu LeBlanc, Aristille LeBlanc, Jeff LeBlanc, Joseph LeBlanc, Able LeBlanc and Gabriel LeBlanc; and her sisters Lucillia Blanchard, Lucille Prados, Julia Romero, Louise Daspit, Louisianaise LeBlanc, Idolie LeBlanc and Elvire LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Chad, Edwin and Harold Boudreaux Jr., William Montfort, Micky Latiolais and Daniel Latiolais Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
To view online obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.