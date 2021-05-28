Theresa Bourque

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Theresa Robin Bourque, 85, who passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing Home. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary, led by Mrs. Bourque’s son, Chris, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
Theresa Robin Bourque was born in Loreauville on July 5, 1935, to the late Maurice and Editha Chaisson Robin. She was a bank teller, and also worked in real estate. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening and solving puzzles. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Bourque is survived by two daughters, Kathleen B. Landry (Toby) of Franklin and Marian B. Janes (Jim) of Lafayette; three sons, Chris Bourque (Karla) of Broussard, Dwayne Bourque of St. Martinville and Philip Bourque (Robin) of New Iberia; sister Mary Lynn R. Etie of Loreauville; two brothers, Warren Robin (Margie) of Loreauville and Allen Robin of Loreauville; seven grandchildren, Beau Bourque (Sara), Jacques Bourque (Cassie), Amalie Bourque, Kourtni Hayes (Scott), Emily Bourque, Peyton Landry, Ashton Landry; and six great-grandchildren, Adaline Bourque, Quinn Bourque, Emery Bourque, Levi Bourque, Graham Hayes and Emma Hayes and another great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elvis Bourque; siblings Joyce Robin, Dorothy Robin and Herbert Robin; two sisters-in-law, Rena Robin and Brenda Robin; a nephew Dana Robin and a niece, Di Di Robin.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bourque, Philip Bourque, Jim Janes, Toby Landry, Beau Bourque and Jacques Bourque.
Honorary pallbearer is Peyton Landry.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Belle Teche Nursing Home for extraordinary care and compassion. You are truly angels on earth.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, in charge of arrangements.