A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Theresa A. Collins, 91, the former Theresa Armstead, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Fletcher Funeral Home with a Rosary and ritual to be recited at 11:45 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 5:58 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at New Iberia Manor South.
She was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, the Knights of Peter Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 63 and Saint Catherine of Sienna Chapter No. 16 Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Dwayne Moore of New Iberia; one daughter-in-law, Earline M. Collins of New Iberia; five grandchildren, John Nelson Collins Jr., Sherry Lynette Collins, Michael Jerome Collins, Morris Jonell Collins and Jonathan Taylor; twelve great-grandchildren; three godchildren, Esther Collins Dorsey, Nadine Davis and Rhonda Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Pete Collins; her parents, Stephen Armstead and Eva Bailey Armstead; one son, John Nelson Collins Sr.; one daughter, Marietta Roberts; one sister, Mary A. Bashay; and three brothers, Ervin Castillo, Willie Armstrong and Aaron Armstrong
Active Pallbearers are Samuel Rhoades, Rodney Thomas, Cornelius Landor, Jonathan Taylor Sr., Morris J. Collins and Dwayne T. Moore.
Honorary Pallbearers are John Nelson Collins Jr., Jason Paul Collins, Michael Jerome Collins, Larry Austin Sr., Carl Austin Sr., Lloyd Brown and Kern Bernard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.