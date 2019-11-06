Thelma Simms Weaver

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in New Iberia for Thelma “Terri” Muriel Simms Weaver, 93, who passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Aaron Weido will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Thelma “Terri” Simms Weaver was born on September 16, 1926, in Middlesex, England. She was a longtime resident of New Iberia and a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church for many years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Weaver enjoyed sewing and traveling, but what she cherished most was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Terri is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary Weaver of New Iberia; son James “Jimmy” Lee of Mihomes, Illinios; son-in-law Brian Herring of Pekin, Illinois; grandchildren Alayna Herring, Jonathan Herring, Christopher Herring, David Herring, Katherine Herring, Timothy Sheen II, Heather Olivier, Kristi Killian and Micha Perry; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by children, Sherri Lee Sheen, Lynda Perry, Richard “Ricky” Lee and Yvette Herring; her first husband, Donald Lee; three sisters and her parents.
