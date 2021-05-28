ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held for Thelma P. Levine, 91, the former Thelma Plowden, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Henry.
A gathering of family and friends for a visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home, 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA, 70560.
Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Levine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.