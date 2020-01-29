Thelma Jane Miller

Funeral services for Thelma Jane “Jannie” Miller, age 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in David Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Trotter Street with Pastor Rocky Good officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. until service.
Jannie went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 8:47 a.m. at her daughter’s home in New Iberia. She was a sales clerk in the dry cleaning business and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and Mardi Gras. Jannie’s favorite pastime included yard sales and dancing the jitterbug, at which she was very good.
Survivors include her children, Pamela Williams of Eunice, Sandra Ruiz and husband, Frank, of New Iberia, Katherine Courville and husband Bernard of Eunice and Shannon Taylor and wife Jodie of Clover, South Carolina; daughter-in-law Ginger Taylor and wife of Tony of Farmington; grandchildren Glenn Williams and wife Lisa, Phillip Williams, Ashley Rodemann and husband Jack, Amber Nichols and husband Jason, Aaron LeMaire and wife Sarah, Derek LeMaire and wife Lucy, Desiree Thibodeaux, Tiana Courville, Amanda Gonzales, Blake Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Jadelyn Taylor and Shane Taylor; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and her many friends who will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Taylor of eighteen years; parents, Reuben Nelson and Goldie Randall Nelson; son David Taylor; son Anthony “Tony” Taylor; brother Leo “Lucky” Nelson.
Friends and relatives may send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at www.davidfuneralhome.org.