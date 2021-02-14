Funeral services will be conducted for Thelma Galle’ Derouen, 95, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in the Migues Cemetery in Delcambre.
A native of Montegut and a 60-year resident of Weeks Island/Lydia and was now residing in New Iberia, she passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation was on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 8 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary was prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group on Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Miss Thelma is a member of the United Houma Nation. Both of her parents’ blood line was Native American, Houma Indian. In fact she is the great-great-granddaughter of Rosalie Courteau Billiot, who was born in 1787 and who was married to Jacques Billiot. Chief Rosalie was described as a “fiery and courageous” Chief of the Houma Indian Tribe. We are all proud to say that Miss Thelma is truly royalty, a princess of the Houma Indians.
Miss Thelma lived her life as Proverbs Chapter 3 Verses 3-5 advises all of us to live. “Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart. Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man. Trust in the Lord with all your heart.”
She is survived by her son, Willie J. “Billy” Migues and wife Dianne of Lydia; son Gary A. Migues of New Iberia; daughter-in-law Debra Migues of Lydia; son Stafford J. Migues and wife Joan of Lydia; daughter Mona Lisa Migues Williams and husband Eddie of Braithwaite; Debra Savoie, someone she loved and treated as her own daughter; Steve Bledsoe, someone she
loved and treated as her own son; her grandchildren Troy Bonin and fiancee Shelia Viator of New Iberia, William Migues and wife Allison of New Iberia, Cory Migues and wife Paula of Jeanerette, Brandon Migues and wife Stacie of New Iberia, Juan Migues of Opelousas, Deidra Migues and fiance’ Durke LeBlanc of Delcambre, Kylie Migues Provost and husband Toby of New Iberia, Edgar Migues, III of Lydia, Kodie Migues of Lydia, Heather Williams of Braithwaite, Stafford C. Migues and wife Shana of Lydia, Mary Louise Broussard Delcambre, someone she loved and treated as her own granddaughter; fifteen great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two on the way. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved very much throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kentwood “Jim” Derouen; her first husband, Edgar J. Migues Sr.; her daughter Sylvaria Ann Migues McQueen; son-in-law Larry McQueen; son Edgar J. Migues Jr.; sisters Lucy Galle’ LeBouef and Lena Galle’ Delcambre; and her brothers, Sidney Galle’, Gilbert Galle’ Sr., Willie Galle’, Adam Galle’, Manuel Galle’ Sr. and Irving Galle’.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren Troy Bonin, William Migues, Cory Migues, Brandon Migues, Juan Migues, Edgar Migues III, Stafford C. Migues and her granddaughter Heather Williams.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
