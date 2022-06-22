COTEAU—A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Thelma Marie Dutil Roy, 82, who passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North in New Iberia. Rev. Matthew Hebert will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the church hall on Saturday.
Thelma Dutil Roy was born in Delcambre on July 26, 1939, to the late Allen “T-Beb” Dutil and Lucette Viator Dutil.
She retired as a plant assigner for South Central Bell and was a former member of The Telephone Pioneers. Thelma loved going to the casino, fishing, garage sales and Bingo. But what she cherished most was spending time with her family, especially her only grandchild Lindsey. She will be deeply missed.
Ms. Roy is survived by daughters Tammy Roy of New Iberia and Tina (Carroll) Weber of Arlington, Tennessee; granddaughter Lindsey Weber (companion Bobby Dunning) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother Shelton (Jane) Dutil of Delcambre; and a sister Joycie Lee Perrero of Youngsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Raywood Dutil.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of New Iberia Manor North for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
