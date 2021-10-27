Tha Keopraseuta Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Tha Keopraseuta, 88, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Tha Keopraseuta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Fletcher New Iberia Residence Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com