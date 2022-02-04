A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in New Iberia for Terry Thomas Beisser, 76, who passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
A resident of Coteau, Mr. Beisser was born on May 3, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to the late Thomas and Vernice Pingle Beisser. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, as an aviation mechanic. Mr. Beisser retired from Texaco and was employed with Acadiana Site Contractors. He was a hardworking, generous kind hearted man with a heart of gold and was always willing to help others.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Joyce Myers Beisser of New Iberia; daughter Cindy Beisser Viator (Eddie) of Avery Island; son Christopher Terry Beisser (Sheri) of Delcambre; brother Lee Beisser of Fort Dodge, Iowa; grandchildren Matt Beisser (Jessica Peterson), Lilly Beisser, Brandon Viator (Rosie), Brennon Viator, Sara Viator, Jacob Myers, Katilyn Johnson, Ty Johnson and BreAnn Johnson; great-grandchildren Owen Trahan and Jase Beisser; and a sister-in-law Sharon Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Conrad and Anna Beisser; and his in-laws Alex and Theresa Myers.
Pallbearers will be Chris Beisser, Eddie Viator, Brandon Viator, Jacob Myers, Matt Beisser, Ty Johnson and Brennon Viator.
Honorary pallbearers include Charles Norman, Stan Allen, Brian Beisser, Lorell Radney and all of his coworkers at Texaco.