Terry Sparks Turnheim passed away on April 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jacques Turnheim; father, Melvin ‘Sparky’ Sparks; and mother, Delia Brown Sparks.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, she is survived brother Thomas Sparks and his wife, Norma Sparks; nieces Catheryn Sparks Jamison and Rebecca; cousin; son Michael Campbell; daughter in law Missy Campbell; grandchildren Courtney, Bishop, Elijah, Atticus, Oscar, Scarlett and Amelia; and great-grandchild Abel.
She enjoyed her retired years with and talking about her many grandchildren and great-grandson. A master in her kitchen, she baked several goodies for her family to enjoy. She would often be found taking advantage of a beautiful day by holding yard sales and enjoying the conversations of people as they came and went. Taking another opportunity to talk about her grandchildren and great-grandchild that she was so proud of.
From Devils Pond to fishing hole number 9, she didn’t miss a beat when taking the grandchildren fishing.
Making sure everyone had a baited hook and was ready to catch a big one. She will always be loved by her family and missed by many.