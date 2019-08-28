Memorial services for Mr. Terry John Duval, 84, will be held at Acadian Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Deacon Douglas Hebert will officiate.
Visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Duval passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his residence in St. Martinville.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years, Sandra C. Duval; his children Sharon and Dan Mount, Kevin and Gail Duval, Angie and Lou Lou Martin, Nicole Saintes and Kenny Foster, Harold B. Saintes, Kenneth and Bella Saintes and Jimmy and Shannon Saintes; one sister, Claranita Landry; his grandchildren Hezekiah and Kim Mount, Ashley and John Deare, Amber and Laudun Landry, Lonnie Martin and Amber Thomas, Victoria and Jeremy Castille, Derrick Saintes and Hattie Ibert, Zachary and Emily Saintes, Aimee Saintes, Kaitlin and Matthew Simoneaux, Slade Saintes, Jillian Saintes, Heath Saintes and Ava Saintes; and great-grandchildren Nicky Rene, Chelsey, Nathan, Aubrey, Addison, Chloe, Brittyn, Talon, Bentley, Lane, Adam, Lucas, Emmy Claire, Scarlett, Jacques and Riley Claire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Mary Duval; sister Barbara Dipuma; and brother-in-law Theo Landry.
