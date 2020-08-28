Terry Guillotte

JEANERETTE — Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Mr. Terry Eugene Guillotte with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Guillotte passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home. Mr. Guillotte was a graduate of Franklin Senior High where he lettered in numerous sports. He continued to play baseball and basketball into his adult life.
After college, Mr. Guillotte became a sugar cane farmer and farmed all his life. He was a former board member of the St. Mary Sugar Co-op, member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Jaycees and won the award for outstanding young farmer of the year in the 70s.
From childhood, fishing was his passion. From his first rod and reel to participating in many rodeos, he was a master angler and made many friendships along the way. He also took home many trophies and awards. He was well travelled and enjoyed road trips with his wife and family. Mr. Guillotte was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalind Louviere Guillotte of Jeanerette; daughter; Shantel Verret and husband Ricky of Jeanerette and their children, Sasha McBride and husband Dustin and Jordan Verret and wife Krystal, along with their children, Deacon McBride, Asher McBride, Kai Verret, and Rylee Belle Verret; daughter, Desiree Sherville and husband Drapeau of New Iberia, and their daughter Meagan Sherville and fiancé Ariel Gonzales; daughter, Raquel Collins and husband Kempton of New Iberia, their children, William Collins and wife Alexis and Rosemary St. Martin and husband Mark, and their children Collins Rose St. Martin, Mark Curtis St. Martin Jr. and Cecilia Anne Collins; and the children of the late Ted Guillotte, Trevor Guillotte, Ashli Segura and husband Jacob, Tristen James and wife Trish; and their children, Addison Guillotte, Bayli Segura, Jacob Segura Jr., Taryn James, and Tristen James II; and sister-in-law, Nell Joy Louviere Ruiz and husband Art James.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Livis Guillotte and Mildred Barrilleaux Guillotte; son, Ted Guillotte; sister, Geraldine Larroque; and in-laws, Rose Mary Boutte Louviere and Victor Joseph Louviere.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steve Boudreaux and staff; Grace Hospice and Palliative Care doctors, nurses and staff for all of their wonderful care and compassion. The family would also like to thank MD Anderson for their life saving care that provided him 4 more years with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Terry’s honor to MD Anderson in Houston or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.