A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Terry Ann David Berard, 59, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Romeo as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Terry David Berard passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Terry loved the outdoors glamping. She would spend time on her patio enjoying the weather, listening to the birds and having a little afternoon toddy. She enjoyed cooking for her family spending time with the grandchildren. Terry most of all she enjoyed shopping, especially for jewelry.
Terry is survived by her children Devran Berard and Hana Berard, both of New Iberia; her mother Sue Johnson; grandchildren Logan Berard, Landon Berard, Chloe Zeno, Isaiah Zeno, Elijah Zeno and Shawnna Zeno; siblings Richard D. David (Darla) of New Iberia, Squeaky Davidson of New Iberia and Nicole Bolin (John) of St. Martinville.
Terry was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Gregg Joseph Berard; father Richard Dick David; and one brother, Dale Ray David.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Devran Berard, David Hebert, Alcee “Butch” Bayard, David Bayard, Richard David, Squeaky Davidson and Buddy Johnson.