A memorial Mass will be held for Mr. Terry Paul Bourque Sr., 74, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the Mass time with a Rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m.
Terry Paul Bourque Sr. was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in New Iberia to Edwina Bourque Derouen. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He married the love of his life, Gloria Camacho Bourque on Dec. 13, 1965. They shared a love that most dream of. There was not one of them without the other one. Together they had three children. He was a great and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always there when his children and grandchildren needed him. He was often crossing the street to go to his daughter’s home to help her with whatever she needed or going to feed his son’s animals. His children will cherish the years of wonderful memories with him. He loved to joke around and have fun with his grandchildren. His jokes and silliness will be greatly missed by them. Terry was a wonderful man who would help anyone who needed him. He loved to work in his yard with his wife and was always building something. He was never without his Shell mug that was full of coffee. Terry retired in 2007 from Shell Oil after working for them for 30 years. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Terry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria Camacho Bourque; son Terry P Bourque Jr.; daughter Monique Bourque; grandsons Cody Bourque (Amy) of Broussard, Jeremiah Bourque (Kayla) and Nathaniel Bourque, all of New Iberia, Zachary Bourque of Richmond, Texas, and Caleb Romero and Jacob Romero of New Iberia; granddaughters, Chelsea Bourque, Kayla Buteau (EJ) and Cydnie Bourque of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Kameron Coons, Aries Buteau, Tali Buteau, Scottie Buteau and Krew Bourque, all of New Iberia; sister May Leonard of Linesville, Pennsylvania; brothers Edwin Derouen of Jeanerette and his twin Brother Nerry Bourque and (Cindy) of Norwalk, California; and a very special sister-in-law, Anna Broussard (William) of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edwina Bourque Derouen; son Scotty J. Bourque; two angel grandbabies; his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Camacho Sr.; sister Zula Christen; brother John Derouen and nephews Brain Derouen and Nerry J Bourque II.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the Church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
