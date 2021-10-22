Terrence Jones Oct 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Services are pending for Terrene Jones, 56, a former resident of New Iberia, who died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Terrence Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Terrence Jones New Iberia Funeral Home Lafayette Residence Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com