A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Terrell Von Volter, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Entombment will be in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. followed by the 3rd Degree Knights of Saint Peter Claver ritual and resume on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a ritual to be rendered by the 4th Degree Knights of Saint Peter Claver.
Terrell Von “Fig” Volter was born on October 28, 1953, to union of Mary Pecola Jefferson and the late John H. Volter.
Sir Knight Terrell’s spiritual walk included Member of St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church in Crosby, Texas, member of the Knights of Saint Peter Claver of Saint Martin DePorres Council No. 98 in Crosby, Texas, and a member of the Father John H. Dorsey Assembly No. 2 Fourth Degree Knights of Peter Claver. He attended New Iberia Senior High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and ran track. He graduated with honors in 1971. At NISH, he was voted by his peers as Mr. NISH. He attended Nichols State University and played basketball as a walk-on. He started his career in the oil industry as a crew member working for Exxon offshore in the Gulf. On his days off, he continued to play basketball in the West End Park. That was like his second home. He transferred from offshore to Texas to work shifts that would have him home more instead of half a year home and the other half gone. He retired from ExxonMobile with over 28 years of service. After retirement, he worked as the Head IT Networker for Noble Energy combining his expertise Microsoft Network skills with his Petroleum industry skills. God allowed Terrell to live an abundant, fulfilled life in remission of Hodgkin’s disease since age 17.
He leaves to mourn him his wife, Eva James Volter of Pearland, Texas; his mother, Pecola J. Volter of New Iberia; two daughters, Kwanza L. Polk (Kendall Miles) of Mansfield, Texas, and Keema V. Jones (Omar) of Pearland, Texas; his brother Thomas “Tommy” Volter of New Iberia; two aunts, Gertrude Landy of New Iberia and Melva J. Barabin of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Skyla B. Williams of Houston, Texas, and Alaina, Hampton, and Aspen Jones of Pearland, Texas; one great-grandson, Alonzo J. Reynolds of Houston, Texas; three godchildren, Ronald Spencer Jr. of New Iberia, Kyle Marks of Katy, Texas and Jodee Hill of Houston, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Terri Vonetta Volter; his father, John H. Volter; his sister Frenchestia Volter; maternal grandparents, Mack Jefferson and Zilmae Mitchell Jefferson; paternal grandparents, Thomas H. Volter and Victoria Spencer-Volter; four aunts, Ruby J. LaSalle, Regolia V. Alexander, Margie V. Jones and Marguerite Volter; and one nephew, Reasons Peter Kamyaum Volter.
Active Pallbearers are Jorick Latula, Todd LaSalle, Dwight Chretien, Ira Wade, Brandon Thomas and Jared Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kendall Miles Polk, Roy “Bebe” Williams Jr., Jasper Pitre, Kevin Marks, Robert Barabin, Marlon Barabin, John Fontenot, Joseph Charles, James Jefferson, Kerry Jefferson, Theron Miller, Jerry Mitchell, Brandon Armstrong, Denzel Armstrong, Kellen Armstrong, Mecal Volter, Thomas Volter, Rodney Rogers Sr., Rodney Roger Jr., Sylvester “S.E.” Deplanter, Warren Gregoire Sr and Jr., Gilbert “Doc” Thomas Jr., John F. Louis Sr., John Tauriac, Barry Simon, Terrell Mouton, Johari James, Jason Latula, Sterling James III and Bryan Latula.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.