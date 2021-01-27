Telesphore Champagne

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Telesphore “Joe” Champagne, 79, who passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A lifelong area resident Mr. Champagne was born on May 23, 1941, to the late Theodule “Slim” Champagne and Norma Badeaux Estave. He enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, gardening and riding his bike.
Survivors include his daughter Dawn Robichaux of New Iberia; two granddaughters, Cambrie Vaughn of New Iberia and Madison Vaughn of New Iberia; four sisters, Gertrude Primeaux of New Iberia, Earline Mary Estave of Youngsville, Arlene Ann Duplechein of Delcambre and Darlene Susie Stokes of New Iberia; three brothers, Irving John Estave Jr. of Weslaco, Texas, Ernest J. Estave Sr. (Lena) of Loreauville and Jimmy Joseph Estave of New Iberia; former wife Patricia Henry Champagne, of New Iberia; and his girlfriend Brenda Miguez of Broussard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ginger Champagne Vaughn.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Badeaux, Troy Primeaux and family and friends.
