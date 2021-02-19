Teddy J. Batiste Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Teddy James Batiste Sr. at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 9:30 a.m. until 12:20 p.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Teddy James Batiste Sr., was born to the union of Wilson and Isabelle Perrodin Batiste on January 4, 1957. The angels descended down from Heaven to M. D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, to call him from his labor to his eternal home.
Teddy was a lifelong resident of New Iberia for 64 years. He was christened in the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. He graduated from New Iberia Senior High School Class of 1977. Teddy was a hard worker who worked various jobs, offshore at Texaco, Diamond Offshore Company, truck driver for Mayflower Trucking Company and worked ten years at Dixie Electric. He was very jubilant, generous, loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Teddy loved his grandchildren so much that his eyes would light up when he would speak of them.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son Teddy James Batiste Jr. (Champ) of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Shanti Marie Batiste (Moonie) of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Zorian Batiste of Savannah, Georgia, and Ira’onse Batiste, Ayden Batiste and Jayden Batiste of New Iberia; two brothers, Donald P. Williams (Ethel) of Loreauville and Kenneth Williams of New Iberia; five sisters, Mary Lynn Merritt (Alvin), Susan Moore and Mary Diane Rose all of New Iberia, Yvonne Batiste of San Diego, California, and Sylvia Batiste of Los Angeles, California; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Junius Batiste and Isabelle Perrodin Batiste; brother Richard Batiste; maternal grandparents, Lionel Perrodin and Florita Guidry Perrodin; paternal grandparents, and aunt Hilda Wilson Williams.
Active pallbearers are Jory Lockhart, David Williams, Warren Perrodin, Richard Batiste, Christopher Merritt and Joseph Pickney.
Honorary pallbearers are Teddy J. Batiste Jr., Ayden Batiste, Warner Colbert, Kevin Perrodin, Wayne Delahoussaye, Zorian Batiste, Jayden Batiste, Edward Hill and Junior Delahoussaye.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.