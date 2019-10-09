Ted Wayne Dugas, 75 years old, died at home surrounded by his family in accordance with his wishes, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Orange, Texas, and living his early life in Franklin, Ted moved his family to New Iberia and resided here for 43 years. His death was the result of a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a fall that occurred two weeks earlier. Ted fought hard to stay with us. In life he earned our love and respect for his indomitable sense of fairness and his strong work ethic.
Ted was a Navy veteran who served with the Naval Air Development Squadron Five in China Lake, California. He retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. Ted was a wonderful husband, father and best friend. He was a gentle man who rescued animals. For relaxation, he enjoyed fishing with his best friends.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Kristicevich Dugas of New Iberia; niece Karen C. Gorman of Franklin; nephews Paul Collette and wife Wendy of Franklin and Jamie Collette and wife Kristy of Houston; brothers-in-law Steve Kristicevich and wife Cindy of Charenton, Chris Kristicevich and wife Carolyn of Charenton and Craig Kristicevich of Charenton; and sister-in-law Tina Clemons and husband Curtis of New Iberia.
He was proceeded in death by his son Brian Paul Dugas of New Iberia; parents, Gustave “Gus” Dugas and Emmaleen Guidry; and sister Marie Dugas Collette.
The family wishes to thank the emergency staff of IMC in New Iberia and the numerous doctors and nurses in the Cardio Vascular ICU in Lafayette General for their efforts and care in our time of need.
Ted is deeply loved and missed. A private service will be held at a later date.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.