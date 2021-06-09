ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville honoring the life of Ted Paul LeBlanc, who died at the age of 81. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.
On the evening of June 7, 2021, Ted Paul Leblanc departed this life to meet his beloved wife Helen in eternity. Those who knew Ted knew that he always had a joke to tell and a song in his heart. His vibrant personality led to a late-in-life discovery of a love for acting on the local theatre stage. Ted’s time as a sailor in the United States Navy later served him as a towboat pilot for over 30 years, as well as one of his most favorite careers, the captain of the Vermilion Queen River Boat. Ted’s early years were spent living on the Sugar Mill Plantation in Patoutville. His time spent in the Navy brought him and his wife, Helen together. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, raised five of their own children and countless others in their neighborhood.
He is survived by four sons, Darrel LeBlanc of West Virginia, Donald Bolin and his wife Rachel of Lafayette, Raymond LeBlanc of Abbeville and Eddie LeBlanc and his wife Rebecca of Leroy; one daughter, Annette LeBlanc of Cankton; three sisters, Audrey Bourgeois of Jeanerette, Lillian Bryant of Bayou Jack and Alecia Silas of St. Martinville; nine grandchildren, Donnie, Shoheen, Reiko, Kyle, Garrett, Coy, Lindsay, Dillon and Julie; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Westmoreland LeBlanc; one brother, Minos LeBlanc; and his parents, Emile LeBlanc and the former Eunice Martin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Lung Association, 2021 Hickory Ave, New Orleans, LA 70123, in memory of Mr. Ted Paul LeBlanc.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the services 10 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 893-4661.