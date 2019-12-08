Ted McIntyre Sr.

A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Ted Lee McIntyre Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on
Monday, December, 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Derise will officiate and Fr. Al Davidson will con-celebrate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A celebration of life gathering will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time. A rosary will be prayed on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
A native of Orange, Texas, and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. McIntyre passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Azalea Estates Assisted Living with his family by his side. He was 87. Ted, a resident of New Iberia, was the son of the late Floyd “Pop” McIntyre and the former Thelma Rodgers.
Ted proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and was honorably discharged. Ted moved on to work for Halliburton for nearly 30 years until his retirement at the age of 59. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and volunteering at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 ½ years, Ruth Davidson McIntyre; five children, Ted Lee McIntyre II and wife Antoinette of New Iberia, Kerry Elizabeth M. Schexnayder and husband Nolan of Jeanerette, David Michael McIntyre and wife Malinda of Lynnville, Tennessee, Blake Stevens McIntyre of Greensborough, North Carolina, and Lisa Marie M. Wheeler and husband Barry of Grovetown, Georgia; one brother, Jack Wynn McIntyre Sr. of Patterson; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jerry Floyd, Bonnie, Carmen, Wanda, and Jimmy.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice Care and the staff at Azalea Estates for their kind and compassionate care.
To view the on-line obituary, watch the movie tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.