JEANERETTE — Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 12310 East Hwy. 90, Jeanerette, for Ted Daniel Landry, 77, who received his eternal reward peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will resume at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rev. Wesley Jackson and Rev. Ronnie Dressel Jr. will officiate.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Ted Daniel Landry was born in Morgan City on January 26, 1942, to the late Alonzo Landry and Cecile Broussard Landry. He was a resident of St. Martin Parish, but resided most of his life in Iberia Parish. His life was totally transformed in 1972 when he was wondrously filled with the Baptism of the Holy Ghost as in Acts 2:38, which began his life as a witness for Jesus Christ. He had a great non-wavering faith and trust in the Lord.
He was a licensed minister with United Pentecostal Church International and The Assemblies of the Lord Jesus, and he founded Euroclydon Ministries. Throughout his life, he was extensively involved in different ministries, including jail and tent ministries, and pastoring a church in Batchelor for a period of time. He spent a lot of time at his hunting camp in the basin at Bayou Chene. He worked 20 years as a welder for Teledyne Movible Offshore, then several years working for Frank’s Casing Crew International. Everyone referred to him as “The Preacher Man,” and his grandchildren affectionately called him “Popsie.” Never meeting a stranger and befriending everyone he encountered, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lopez Landry; a daughter, Tina Landry; and a sister, Judith Landry Bazer.
Mr. Landry is survived by daughters, Laurie Landry Duncan and spouse Roger of New Iberia, Kimberly Landry Blanchard of Mandeville, Jessica Landry LeMaire and spouse Garland of New Iberia, and Monica Landry Waguespack and spouse Clay Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas; siblings Mary Ann Tauzin and husband Richard of New Iberia, Michael Landry and wife Cora of Lafayette, and Joan Boudreaux and husband Donald of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Landry, Roger Duncan, Garland LeMaire, Clay Waguespack, Brayton Duncan, and Ronnie Dressel Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.