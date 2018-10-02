JEANERETTE — Funeral services for Mr. Taylor Bowles Sr., who passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette.
Rev. Arthur L. Jones will be the officiant.
Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Mr. Bowles will await the resurrection at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A native of Jeanerette, Taylor was born on August 5, 1944, to the late David Bowles Sr. and Rozella Clavelle Bowles. He graduated from F.M. Boley in 1964. He served as a faithful deacon at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Taylor retired from Teche Electric after 36 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Rebecca Armstead Bowles of Jeanerette; four daughters Rosalyn D. Bowles and Bethany (Daniel) Green of Houston, Texas, Shameka (Kenneth) Coleman of Jeanerette and Jamazecia Bowles of New Iberia; two sons Taylor (Carolyn) Bowles Jr. of Naples, Italy, Terry (LeShequa) Bowles of New Caney, Texas; one brother Sedgie Bowles of Houston, Texas; and one uncle Frank Clavelle of Kansas City, Missouri.
Along with his parents, Taylor is preceeded in death by four sisters Mary Ann Spencer, Patricia Robinson, Martha Fontenette and Genieve Washington; a niece/sister Brenda Bowles Williams; and two brothers David Bowles Jr. and Irving Bowles Sr.
Rios Funeral Home of New Caney, Texas, is in charge of the arrangements.