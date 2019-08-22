Funeral services are pending for Taylor Bobb Sr., 78, a resident of Jeanerette who died at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
