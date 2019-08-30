Taylor Bobb Sr.

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Taylor “Dee Dee” Bobb Sr., 78, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of First Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and member of the Pastor’s Aide Committee. In the fraternal capacity, he was a former member of Evergreen Lodge No. 3 Free and Accepted Masons.
“Dee Dee” as he was affectionately known, leaves in God’s care to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Alice Lee Bobb of Jeanerette; one daughter, Alfreda Diane Collins (Peter Jr.) of Jeanerette; two sons, Taylor Bobb Jr. (Rosalind) of New Iberia and Brad Blake Bobb Sr. (Allison) of Jeanerette; and seven grandchildren, Brad Blake Bobb Jr., Jorey Paul Bobb, Braddison Taylor Bobb, Taylor Bobb III, Dawnette Laures Bobb, Cainyell Bobb and Jamal Dale Bobb; thirteen great-grandchildren Dorien Paul Bobb, Jace Paul Bobb, London Robinson, Landon Nicque Robinson, An’Jhanae Allen, DezJhanae Allen, Wardell Lockette Jr., Troylynn Wells, Jamon Charles, Cay’Brieal A’Shayla Colbert, Aniya Geneé Colbert, Alfred Leonard Colbert Jr., J’kyliah Dawson Kassidy Charlot, Kayden Morgan and Issa Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Bobb Sr. and Margaret Battle Bobb; one grandson Jamon Jerrell Rogers; one great-grandson Shamorick Hensley; one sister Mary Irene Bobb Marks; three brothers George Bobb Jr., Hoosier Merritte Sr. and Daniel Merritte Sr.
Active Pallbearers are Brad Blake Bobb Jr., Jorey Paul Bobb, Taylor, Jamal Dale Bobb, Kenneth Lee, Michael Rideaux and George Bobb III.
Honorary Pallbearers are Brad Blake Bobb Sr., Taylor Bobb Jr., Louis Rideaux, Peter Collins Jr., Reginald Marks, Horace Alex, Wardell Lockette Jr., Gene Marks, Hoosier Merritte Jr. and the Deacons of First Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.