A memorial service will be held at a later date for Tas Stevens Lacour, infant, who passed away at 4:03 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Ochsner’s Lafayette General Medical Center.
He was born at 3:58 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to Ashley Pelous and Shay Lacour.
A mother’s message to her child:
“I have so much love for you, my precious little one. You have left behind such sorrow, now is it that you are sadly gone.
Now you sleep in heaven and the angels watch you play. My thoughts are always with you, I miss you every day.
Why were you taken early? It’s so terribly unfair. The love you left behind lives on, but the pain is still hard to bare.
My heart is truly broken, your life was tragically cut so short. But I will always be so grateful, for the happiness you brought.”
Mom
Tas is survived by his parents Ashley Pelous and Shay Lacour; two siblings, Kohen Lacour and Addilyn Lacour; grandparents Gena Leger (Wiltz) of New Iberia, Shawn Lacour (Toni Boutte) of Lafayette and Kate Mulkey of Arkansas; great-grandmothers Joyce Verret of New Iberia and Maryann Pelous of Loreauville; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Troy Pelous; great-grandmother Lynda Pourciau; and great-great-grandparents Albert and Lorriane Mulkey and David Pelous Sr.